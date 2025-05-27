New York Yankees infielder Anthony Volpe is opening up about why he thinks the team is doing well right now. The Bronx Bombers are soaring, with 14 wins in their last 18 games.

“I think every night, we’re just going out with confidence in each other,” Volpe said, per MLB.com. “We just feel really good about the brand of baseball we’re playing. It’s clean, and we want to be aggressive — take advantage of every inning, every opportunity.”

Volpe added to his RBI total this year on Monday, in a Yankees win over the Los Angeles Angels. The Yankees infielder doubled, to finish the night with three runs batted in.

This season, the Yankees shortstop is batting .244 with 31 RBIs. Volpe is hitting at a .296 batting average over his last seven games, with eight hits.

The Yankees are now 33-20 on the season. New York is first in the American League East.

The Yankees posted a very strong month of May

New York Yankees center fielder Aaron Judge (99) celebrates with second baseman Oswald Peraza (91) after scoring a run on a single by third baseman DJ LeMahieu during the first inning at Target Field.
Jeffrey Becker-Imagn Images

New York is clicking at a very good time. The Yankees slowly but surely took the lead in the AL East during the first weeks of the season. Now, the Bronx Bombers are starting to put some distance between them and everyone else in the division.

Volpe says New York is doing well because guys are supporting each other.

“It’s been everyone, up and down the lineup, the whole season. And tomorrow, it’ll be someone else,” Volpe added about who steps up for the team.

While there are plenty of strong bats in this lineup, the gem of the batting order is clearly Aaron Judge. New York's star is having yet another great season. Judge is batting .398 with 18 home runs. He has also posted 47 RBIs for the club.

While the Bronx Bombers ended up losing Juan Soto in free agency, the Yankees found some capable guys to replace him. Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldschmidt are stepping up for the team. The Yankees have relied on them even more in recent weeks as Giancarlo Stanton, Jazz Chisholm and Oswaldo Cabrera are all out hurt.

“We’ve got a lot of reasons to believe we have a chance to be a really good team,” Yankees manager Aaron Boone said.

New York plays the Angels again on Tuesday night. Los Angeles is 25-28 on the campaign.