When will Giancarlo Stanton return from injury? That seems to be the question everyone is asking at the moment as the star's injury timeline remains uncertain. The latest update on Stanton — who is dealing with elbow injuries — surfaced on Sunday as Yankees general manager Brian Cashman made an appearance on MLB Network Radio.

“Stanton has been doing everything. He's kind of completed his base-running now, he's been hitting for a long time,” Cashman said. “He's scheduled for live BP (batting practice) for the next two weeks and I think he's getting really close to doing a rehab assignment thereafter.”

The 35-year-old may not be the same caliber of player that he was when he was earning MVP consideration on a consistent basis (won the award in 2017 with the Miami Marlins), but Stanton is still one of the best power hitters in the game.

2024 was a down season for the right-handed slugger. He was also limited to just 114 games played. Yet, he still managed to hit 27 home runs. The Yankees would like for Stanton to provide more than just home run potential, but at the very least the team knows he is going to hit the long ball while on the field.

It still seems as if Stanton is at least a couple of weeks away from beginning a rehab assignment. If no setbacks occur, perhaps a June return will become realistic. The Yankees are hoping to receive the boost to their lineup as soon as possible.

New York currently sits in first place in the American League East with a 31-20 overall record. The Yankees will play the Colorado Rockies on the road on Sunday afternoon. First pitch is scheduled for 3:10 PM EST as New York looks to strengthen its lead in the AL East.

The Yankees will continue to provide Giancarlo Stanton injury updates as they are made available.