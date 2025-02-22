The New York Yankees made one of the biggest changes in franchise history on Friday by nixing their no-beard rule, right after Clay Holmes left to their cross-town rival in free agency. The New York Mets hurler didn't expect the Bronx Bombers to announce the change at this time, via Newsday's Tim Healey.

“There’s always talks about the day will probably come,” Holmes said of Hal Steinbrenner’s announcement. “But it kind of felt like a day far off. Surprising that it’s here. I think it’s obviously the players wanted it. It’s good to see a little more freedom.”

Like many ex-Yankees, Holmes grew his beard out after leaving the club this offseason. They were the only team in the league that instituted the rule, and Steinbrenner decided that it was time for an update, via MLB.com's Bryan Hoch.

“In recent weeks I have spoken to a large number of former and current Yankees — spanning several eras — to elicit their perspectives on our longstanding facial hair and grooming policy, and I appreciate their earnest and varied feedback,” he said. “These most recent conversations are an extension of ongoing internal dialogue that dates back several years.”

“Ultimately the final decision rests with me, and after great consideration, we will be amending our expectations to allow our players and uniformed personnel to have well-groomed beards moving forward,” he continued. “It is the appropriate time to move beyond the familiar comfort of our former policy.”

The policy originated in the mid-1970s, when Hal's father George took over. The elder Steinbrenner didn't appreciate the scruffy looks of players like Thurman Munson and Sparky Lyle, and thus decided that no facial hair other than mustaches was best.

However, the current brass admitted that it'd be silly to lose out on a player due to the rule, so the club will now allow “well-groomed beards.” Where New York draws the line for what's acceptable, though, remains to be seen.