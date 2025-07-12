The New York Yankees entered their last series of the first half of the season with something to prove. The Yankees jumped out to a big lead against the Chicago Cubs thanks to their stars. Ironically, Cody Bellinger and Aaron Judge swapped highlights against Pete Crow-Armstrong and the Cubs. Judge made plays in the outfield while Bellinger dominated at the plate.

Bellinger spent two seasons in Chicago after the Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from him in 2022. He did not leave the Cubs on bad terms, but he made his former team pay for not opening their wallet for him this winter. He hit two 370+ft. home runs off of Chris Flexen and Caleb Thielbar to score four runs for New York.

Bellinger's performance is reminiscent of how great he was in his MVP season with the Dodgers. Friday's home runs were his 14th and 15th of the season, giving the Yankees a comfortable lead. His home runs were all New York starting pitcher Carlos Rodon needed to command the game. The veteran got through seven innings without allowing a single run.

While Bellinger's home runs wowed fans in Yankee Stadium, they are not the best highlight from the game. In the fourth inning, Judge made two excellent plays in the field. New York's captain robbed Crow-Armstrong of his 26th home run of the season and then made a diving play one batter later.

The web gems from both players fueled the Yankees to a 6-0 lead after the sixth inning. A win extends New York's winning streak to five games, a welcome sign after their struggles. The team needed to build some momentum heading into the All-Star break, and their top talent delivered them exactly that.

Bellinger is not the All-Star talent he used to be, but the lefty has given the Yankees a big boost in their outfield. The Cubs might have moved on to Crow-Armstrong, but their former star showed them what they are missing out on in two swings.

