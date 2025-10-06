The New York Yankees' 2025 season is on life support after the Toronto Blue Jays took a 2-0 lead in their 2025 ALDS matchup with a 13-6 win on Sunday night. While the series is shifting to Yankee Stadium, giving the Yankees a sliver of hope with regards to mounting a comeback, odds are they'll be falling in the ALDS to the team they've been fighting for the AL East crown against all season long.

On Sunday, the Yankees' offense came alive a little late as Max Fried could not do much of anything against a Blue Jays offense that tagged him for seven earned runs in just three innings. Will Warren, the man who came in relief for Fried, didn't fare much better, allowing six runs in 4.2 innings and essentially putting the game out of reach for a Yankees team that scored seven in quick succession during the sixth and seventh innings.

Simply put, it would take a miracle for the Yankees to get back into the series, although that is not the most preposterous thing in the world. Still, Boston Red Sox fans have to be in a celebratory mood as they see New York come close to flaming out in the ALDS — with retired slugger David Ortiz, who won the World Series thrice with the Red Sox, suggesting that the Yankees find a time machine if they want to come back against the Blue Jays.

“The only chance the Yankees have is if you, Mo, Andy and A-Rod come back and play. Reggie Jackson, Babe Ruth — all of them,” Ortiz told Derek Jeter following the Yankees' loss to the Blue Jays, via Talkin' Yanks on X (formerly Twitter).

At this point, the Yankees will certainly have to channel the spirit of the franchise's past playoff heroes to rescue what would be another disappointing playoff exit.

Can Carlos Rodon and Cam Schlittler save the Yankees and force Game 5?

Game 5 should be the least of the Yankees' concerns right now, as all they have to do at the moment is get through one game at a time. For Game 3, Carlos Rodon will be taking the bump in a season-saving effort, and if they manage to live to see another day, they will be deploying Cam Schlittler, fresh off a historic performance in Game 3 against the Red Sox, for what could be their final home game of the year.

The Yankees' starters will have to set the tone, slowing down a Blue Jays offense that is running rampant at the moment.