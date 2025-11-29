Very few can comprehend the essence of a heated rivalry, and Derek Jeter is one of those few. After all, he was front and center for the New York Yankees' longstanding rivalry with the Boston Red Sox. Not only that, as a casual observer, he takes pleasure in seeing Michigan take on Ohio State in one of college football's greatest rivalries.

On Saturday, Jeter made an appearance at the Michigan-Ohio State game in Ann Arbor, per Talkin' Yanks. While featured on Big Noon Kickoff, Jeter put the Michigan-Ohio State and Yankees-Red Sox rivalries into their proper context.

All the while sitting alongside fellow Michigan legends Tom Brady and Desmond Howard, as well as Rob Gronkowski.

“You've got Yankees-Red Sox, you've got Lakers-Celtics, and you've got Michigan-Ohio State,” Jeter said. “This is as big as it gets.”

Saturday marks the 121st meeting between Michigan and Ohio State on the gridiron. Jeter was born in New Jersey, but grew up in Kalamazoo, Michigan. He attended one semester at Ann Arbor in 1992 while he was in the minor leagues with the Yankees.

This past spring, Jeter received an honorary degree from the university and gave the commencement address.

How the Yankees/Red Sox rivalry stacks up to the Michigan/Ohio State rivalry

The fierce battle between the Wolverines and the Buckeyes has deep regional ties. It goes all the way back to the 1835-1836 “Toledo War,” a violent clash that eventually spilled onto the football field.

Plus, the game is played once a year. Even if there is no national championship at play, a win or loss will sustain for the remainder of the off-season.

Meanwhile, the Yankees/Red Sox rivalry takes place in the context of professional sports and usually involves higher stakes. Nevertheless, what binds the two together is tradition, lore, and the human drama of athletic competition.