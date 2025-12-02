Free agent closer Devin Williams earned a multi-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday evening and chose to stay in The Big Apple after spending the 2025 season with the crosstown New York Yankees.

According to Will Sammon of The Athletic, the 31-year-old did not have to remain in New York, and could have chosen to play in a more forgiving market.

“In agreeing to a three-year deal worth $51 million with the New York Mets, per league sources, Williams is choosing to return to the city where, with the Yankees last season, he experienced a full sampling of boos and cheers,” Sammon wrote.

“He didn’t have to. He had other options. Williams received at least five other offers from teams with glaring needs at closer, league sources said.”

Williams posted a 4.79 ERA across 62.0 innings with the Yankees last season. He began the season as the team's closer but ultimately embraced a setup role down the stretch. According to Baseball Savant, he ranked in the 78th percentile in Pitching Run Value.

Despite what was a down year, Williams’ overall track record has been impressive. The two-time All-Star boasts a career 2.45 ERA over 297.2 innings and earned a 1.83 ERA during his six years with the Milwaukee Brewers, an organization where David Stearns worked as the general manager and later the president of baseball operations.

Despite the signing, the Mets could still look to retain longtime closer Edwin Diaz.

“Williams chose the Mets on Monday night, not knowing whether he would be used as an ace setup option ahead of Edwin Díaz or as a closer replacing Díaz,” Sammon wrote.

The Mets have been one of the most active clubs to start the offseason, and there could be more moves on the way.