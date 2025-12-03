Despite winning his second consecutive AL MVP award, New York Yankees captain Aaron Judge was likely disappointed with the outcome of his team's season. A 94-68 record led to an AL Wild Card berth, where New York dispatched their longtime rivals, the Boston Red Sox, in three games. Then, an AL Division Series (ALDS) clash with the Toronto Blue Jays, who won a tiebreaker with the Bronx Bombers to capture the AL East. The Blue Jays defeated the Yanks in four games, leading to another early offseason for Judge. Despite the defeat, X (formerly Twitter) account Talkin' Yanks reported that Judge received votes in the recent race for New York City mayor.

Aaron Judge received 11 votes for New York City mayor in the 2025 election pic.twitter.com/Ihvj0TQ2Pf — Talkin' Yanks (@TalkinYanks) December 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

The current captain of New York's biggest sports team has been one of, if not the best, players in Major League Baseball over the last few years. However, despite all of the individual accolades, Judge has failed to do the one thing that matters most: win a World Series. Can the current back-to-back MVP lead the Yankees to their 28th world title next October?

The Yankees will go as far as Aaron Judge can take them in 2026

En route to his second straight MVP win (and third in the last four years), Judge compiled a WAR of 9.7 over 152 games played. If he had played a few more games, the 33-year-old would have likely notched the third season of 10.0 WAR in his career. While Judge is likely at the height of his powers right now, this otherworldly run he's been on won't last forever.

That's why it's imperative that the Yankees try and fill the holes on their current roster. Outfielder Cody Bellinger is currently a free agent, so his spot in left field is currently empty. New York could try and resign him, but it should be after exhausting all efforts to sign star outfielder Kyle Tucker. Will the Bombers be able to add more firepower to an offense that orbits around Judge's immense talent? If so, the quest for title number 28 will be much smoother come next summer.