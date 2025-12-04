The New York Yankees are counting on Cam Schlittler to take another major step in 2026, and the right-hander is treating this offseason as an opportunity to elevate his game. The former South Atlantic League Pitcher of the Year said he is working to add either a changeup or a splitter, a move that could significantly deepen the Yankees rotation if it develops the way the coaching staff expects.

New York Daily News Sports’ Gary Phillips took to X (formerly known as Twitter), resharing a clip from the YES Network of the Massachusetts-born pitcher discussing the idea of expanding his arsenal with another pitch. Schlittler explained that he is leaning toward a changeup after struggling to get comfortable with a splitter in the spring, a point that aligns with what pitching coach Matt Blake wants from his young starter.

Cam Schlittler talked a little more on YES about working to add a changeup or splitter this offseason. He said he is "leaning" toward a changeup because it "might be easier for me," which tracks with what he and #Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake said here:… https://t.co/JHQZCYjsmf — Gary Phillips (@GaryHPhillips) December 4, 2025

Additionally, in an article written by Phillips and published on the New York Daily News website, the reporter offered a deeper look at Schlittler’s mindset after his first taste of MLB action and why he believes he is ready for more in the Bronx.

“I was happy with how my three months went in my rookie season, but it could have been a lot better,” Schlittler said. “So there’s some things I need to clean up, and there was a lot of talk in the media during that playoff run, but I’m eager to go out there and back it up. I’m eager to go out there and show everyone that I can do that again, and I can hopefully continue to do that for the next 10 years.”

The 24-year-old pitcher posted a 2.96 ERA with 84 strikeouts over 73 innings as a rookie before dominating the Boston Red Sox in a winner-take-all playoff start. His offseason work also includes adding strength after a heavy innings load and stepping off social media to stay locked in. With Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt set to open 2026 on the injured list, the Yankees rotation will need that level from Schlittler more than ever.