After a strong season in his Bronx debut, the New York Yankees are trying to re-sign Cody Bellinger long-term. However, they have competition from a number of teams around the league.

New York's familiarity with Bellinger may win out in the end. But if a better offer comes, the Yankees must be prepared to lose him. Apparently the franchise has considered that possibility, with Kyle Tucker being deemed their preferred pivot target, via Jon Heyman of the New York Post.

Tucker, “appears to be a backup plan,” Heyman writes.

To many franchises, Tucker may be the best free agent available. He'll be connected to many, just like Bellinger. If the Yankees truly were going to miss out on Bellinger, they could do a lot, lot worse than bringing Tucker to New York.

He spent the 2025 season with the Chicago Cubs, hitting .266 with 22 home runs, 73 RBIs and 25 stolen bases. It marked his fourth-straight season voted as an All-Star. Over his entire eight-year MLB career, Tucker has hit .273 with 147 home runs, 490 RBIs and 119 stolen bases.

In New York, Tucker would need to move from right to left field, as that position is occupied by Aaron Judge. However, the Yankees wouldn't make the deal if they weren't confident he could handle the change. Adding his bat to the lineup would give New York a major boost at the very least, especially with Bellinger leaving in this scenario.

Both the Yankees and Tucker are sure to have two of the most intriguing offseasons. Perhaps if everything falls into place, they'll enter spring training united.