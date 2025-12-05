The Winter Meetings are coming up, which means MLB free agency is about to take off. Another strong group of Japanese free agents is joining the league this year, including a highly regarded pitcher. Tatsuya Imai may join one of three East Coast powerhouses, the New York Mets, the New York Yankees, and the Philadelphia Phillies, per ESPN's Jeff Passan.

“Japanese right-hander Tatsuya Imai could wind up with a big-market team on the East Coast, and the New York Yankees — with Gerrit Cole and Carlos Rodon expected to miss the start of the season — New York Mets and Philadelphia are reasonable landing spots,” Passan reported.

The Yankees have pitching injuries to manage in the first half of the 2026 season. Gerrit Cole, Carlos Rodon, and Clarke Schmidt will not be ready for opening day. Signing Imai would help get them through the early stages of the season and could open up a trade possibility during the season.

The Mets faltered late in the season partly because of their pitching staff. With Nolan McLean, Jonah Tong, and Brandon Sproat making starts down the stretch, they need elite pitching. Steve Cohen has spent a lot of money since taking over as owner, and this could be his next holiday-season splurge.

The Phillies may lose Ranger Suarez in free agency, and Zach Wheeler missed the end of the season with an injury. While the focus has been on JT Realmuto and Kyle Schwarber, Philly could make a big splash in the rotation as well.

Imai made waves when he said that he did not necessarily want to be on a team with other Japanese superstars. Still, no one is going to rule out the Los Angeles Dodgers for a highly-paid free agent. The Yankees, Phillies, and Mets should all be vying for Imia as the Winter Meetings kick off.