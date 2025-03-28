Despite a spate of injuries this spring the New York Yankees got off to a good start in the season opener against the Milwaukee Brewers. Second-year catcher Austin Wells belted a leadoff home run, putting New York on the board early and the team carried a 4-1 lead into the ninth inning.

It was the perfect opportunity for the Yankees to bring in their new closer, former Brewer Devin Williams. However, Williams was shaky in his Bronx debut, to say the least. He gave up a run on two hits, allowing a walk and striking out two batters.

Although Williams ultimately earned the save, it was an inauspicious start to his Yankees career. After the game, he was asked how he overcame a rocky start to the ninth inning.

“You know, just staying focused on the next pitch, you can’t go back in time. So, the only option is to move forward,” Williams said, per SNY Yankees Videos on X.

Devin Williams closes out a nail-biter for Yankees on Opening Day

Williams gave up a leadoff single to Joey Ortiz, followed by an Isaac Collins double. He then loaded the bases by walking Jake Bauers. The Brewers pushed a run across with a Brice Turang sacrifice fly that made it 4-2 and the team was set up with runners at second and third with one out.

But then, with the tying run at second, Williams seemed to settle down. Facing Milwaukee’s two best hitters, the Yankees’ closer pitched himself out of a jam. Williams struck out Jackson Chourio and Christian Yelich swinging to slam the door on New York’s Opening Day win.

The Yankees landed Williams in a trade with the Brewers this offseason. New York lost All-Star closer Clay Holmes to the New York Mets in free agency but Williams is a significant upgrade for the team.

The former Rookie of the Year had spent the first six years of his career in Milwaukee. He’s been selected to two All-Star Games and even received MVP votes after his dazzling 2023 season. That year he had a 1.53 ERA, 0.920 WHIP, an ERA+ of 282 and 87 strikeouts in 58.2 innings.

Williams was just as dominant in 2024 but a back injury sidelined him for three months and limited him to just 21.2 innings. After being traded to New York, the Yankees avoided arbitration by signing Williams to a $8.6 million deal for the 2025 season.