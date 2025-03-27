Opening Day has started off with a bang for the New York Yankees, with the first home run of the season coming from catcher Austin Wells. With his leadoff home run, he became the first catcher to do so on Opening Day in MLB history.

The first #OpeningDay home run comes off the bat of Austin Wells

It only felt right that Wells made history in such a way for the Yankees on Opening Day, as he led the team with six home runs during Spring Training. The team has confidence in his ability to make plays, especially with him batting over Aaron Judge, who is the reigning American League MVP.

Wells is coming into his first full season as the Yankees starting catcher as he took over for Jose Trevino last year. He batted .229/.322/.395 with 18 doubles, 13 home runs, and 55 RBIs in 115 games for the Yankees. He finished third in the AL Rookie of the Year voting.

Last year, Wells was trying to find a rhythm as a rookie for the Yankees, and he realized when things started to click for him.

“I think at the beginning of the year I was still trying to figure out the not playing every single day kinda thing because in the minor leagues, I played every day. So it was an adjustment for me. And then when unfortunately Jose [Trevino] got hurt… I kinda said like ‘screw it.’ Just kinda [went] balls to the wall I guess,” Wells said via Foul Territory on X, formerly Twitter.

“I think the world of Austin as a player,” Boone said. “I think he’s going to become one of the really good two-way catchers in the league, and I think he’s ready to do that right now.”

With his start on Opening Day, he came the fifth catcher in the Modern Era to bat leadoff, as the others were Jason Kendall, Austin Nola, Butch Wynegar, and Roger Bresnahan.