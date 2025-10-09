The New York Yankees' season is over, as they were defeated by the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 4 of the ALDS. As some are maybe still trying to process the season and what they went through, others are probably thinking about what's next for them. Devin Williams was asked about a potential return to the Yankees next season, and it seems like there's a chance fans may see him again, but he said it takes two to tango, according to Gary Phillips of the New York Daily News.

“‘I'm definitely open to that,' Devin Williams said of returning to the Yankees, though he added ‘it takes two parties for that. He admitted playing here was a ‘challenge' at first, ‘but I've grown to love being here. I love the city. I love taking the train to the field everyday. I really enjoyed my experience,'” Phillips wrote on X, formerly Twitter.



Williams had a rollercoaster season with the Yankees, as they acquired him in a trade last season that sent Nestor Cortes and Caleb Durbin to the Milwaukee Brewers. He pitched a career-high 4.79 ERA during the regular season and was removed from the closer role twice.

Though Williams started off slow, he finished strong with nine straight scoreless outings to end the season and carried that into the postseason. In Game 3 against the Blue Jays, Williams had his third straight scoreless outing of the postseason and 12th in row overall.

“My mindset’s never changed throughout this whole year,” Williams said after the game. “I just kept showing up, and I’m getting the results I want right now.”

If Williams can continue that play to start next season, and the Yankees believe that he can, it would not be a surprise to see him back with the team in hopes of making a deep playoff run.