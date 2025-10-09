The New York Yankees are heading home in unceremonious fashion after dropping Game 4 of the American League Division Series 5-2 on Wednesday night against the Toronto Blue Jays. The Jays never trailed in Game 4, taking a lead in the middle innings and then extending it before calmly closing the Yankees out.

Yankees star and potential AL MVP Aaron Judge did his part in Game 4, reaching base three times including a late RBI single as New York tried to mount a comeback. After the game, the star outfielder felt for his teammates that might not be in New York next season and beyond.

"I liked our chances all year. Just sucks for the guys that might be their last time wearing pinstripes and not being able to have a long run with them… disappointed we let all those guys down" Aaron Judge talks about the disappointment of being eliminated: pic.twitter.com/gb6rbbGIBx — Yankees Videos (@snyyankees) October 9, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I liked our chances all year. This was a special group,” Judge said. “Just sucks for the guys that might be their last time wearing pinstripes and not being able to have a long run with them and end it with a championship. Especially the fans all year that have been showing up and supporting us. Even when we were down, they stayed right in their seats cheering us on. Disappointed we let all those guys down.”

Article Continues Below

The Yankees were unable to compete the comeback after Judge had arguably the biggest playoff moment of his career in Game 3 on Tuesday night, crushing a three-run home run to tie the game before the Yankees completed the comeback and kept their season alive.

Unfortunately, the rest of the New York bats were not able to get going in Game 4, as the Blue Jays' bullpen shut them down all night while throwing a bullpen game. John Schneider went through eight different pitchers on Wednesday night and all of them brought close to their best stuff, allowing the Blue Jays to advance.

The Jays now await the winner between the Seattle Mariners and the Detroit Tigers, who will play a winner-take-all Game 5 on Friday in Seattle. If they keep playing like this on both sides of the ball, however, they will be very difficult to beat no matter who makes it through.