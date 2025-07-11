The New York Yankees have been attempting to turn their 2025 around following a six-game skid. They’ve now won four in a row, and their choice to release longtime infielder DJ LeMahieu might make them a fit for one of the game’s most dangerous hitters.

According to The Athletic’s Ken Rosenthal, Arizona Diamondbacks third baseman Eugenio Suarez might be a reasonable pickup for a Yankees team that is seeking reinforcements.

“The $22 million the Yankees are obligated to pay DJ LeMahieu makes a rental such as Arizona’s Eugenio Suárez a more logical fit for them at third base than a player such as St. Louis’ Nolan Arenado or Colorado’s Ryan McMahon, who is signed beyond 2025,” Rosenthal wrote.

“Suárez would be owed about $5 million at the deadline. Arenado would be owed more than $10 million this season plus $27 million next season, McMahon about $4 million this season and $16 million in both 2026 and ’27.”

The Yankees had recently been playing Jazz Chisholm Jr. at third base. The decision to move the slugger back to his native second base spurred discussions regarding LeMahieu’s fate, and could now ultimately open the door for a potential Suarez trade.

General manager Brian Cashman has said that the team will look to make improvements ahead of the MLB trade deadline. While it is not known how far the team will go while attempting to acquire talent, there seems to be a real sense of urgency.

“We’re going to town,” Cashman said. “We’re going to do everything we possibly can to improve ourselves and try to match up, and hopefully at the end of it all, we’ll have whatever is here on this current roster remaining healthy, and we’ll add to it and be proud of that and take our shot.”

Such awareness may be critical if the Yankees have designs on acquiring Suarez. The 33-year-old has cranked 29 home runs, recorded 75 RBIs, and has earned an .873 OPS across 92 games.

The Diamondbacks asking price will be lofty, and the Yankees will have to be prepared to part with key assets if they wish to strike a deal for the All-Star.