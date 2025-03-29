The New York Yankees annihilated the Milwaukee Brewers at home on Saturday afternoon, hitting a franchise-record nine home runs in a 20-9 victory. During the magnificent display of power, some fans honed in on something that longtime play-by-play broadcaster Michael Kay noted in Thursday's Opening Day win.

He brought attention to the unique shape of Jazz Chisholm Jr.'s bat, which was specially designed following a study the organization's analytics department conducted on Anthony Volpe's plate appearances. Apparently, the Yankees found that the young shortstop mostly hit the ball on the label of the bat rather than the barrel. Hence, they moved much of the wood to the label in order to induce harder contact on his swings.

Volpe blasted a three-run homer in the second inning (second of season) and Chisholm hit a solo tater in the third, leading many people to raise their eyebrows. The social media outcry was fast and furious.

Expand Tweet

What fans think of Yankees' altered bats

“How is this legal and if it is, why nobody else do it yet???” @HPFresh asked on X. “No wonder they hit nine home runs today,” @TheRollerd remarked. “Sounds very SUS!!!” @Davidmusika77 opined. “Over/under these bats are banned by Wednesday lol,” @mikejbabcock joked.

Using technology and data to gain a competitive edge has long been prevalent in professional sports. Although many people are understandably confused and have gripes about this specific modification, one would assume that the Yankees received approval before unveiling the unorthodox bats. After all, they are on display for all to see. There are plenty of fans clapping back at the notion New York is committing an illegal baseball act.

“Other players in the league are also using these bats, it was talked about on MLB network during spring training,” @NYornoware claimed. “This doesn’t give anyone an advantage, it’s quite literally just moving the thicker part for the hitter,” @jtw249 commented. “All the pitchers have to do is throw inside or outside based on the batter. The Brewers just sucked today.”

Is the rulebook in New York's favor?

Mike Axisa of CBS Sports reminded fans of the official MLB rule concerning the bat's size and length.

“The bat shall be a smooth, round stick not more than 2.61 inches in diameter at the thickest part and not more than 42 inches in length,” the rule reads. “The bat shall be one piece of solid wood. NOTE: No laminated or experimental bats shall be used in a professional game (either championship season or exhibition games) until the manufacturer has secured approval from Major League Baseball of his design and methods of manufacture.”

Evidently, MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred does not consider the bats Volpe and Chisholm wielded as being “experimental.” Assuming this approach is indeed permitted moving forward, it could become more widespread in the game. In any case, New Yorkers are reveling in this historic effort versus Milwaukee.