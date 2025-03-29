New York Yankees superstar Aaron Judge had perhaps the best performance of his career on Saturday. The two-time MVP and his time were unconscious against their ex-teammate Nestor Cortes and the Milwaukee Brewers, blasting three home runs on the first three pitches of the game. Judge posted a staggering stat line in a game where New York put 16 runs in four innings. The Yankees eventually won this game by a score of 20-9.

Social media has been in awe of the slugger's performance, giving one of the best players of this generation his flowers.

AARON JUDGE.

THREE HOME RUNS.

ARE YOU SERIOUS?! pic.twitter.com/XsvEP6dNvO — MLB (@MLB) March 29, 2025

On September 22nd 2023, Aaron Judge was a grand slam away from the home run cycle Today, he needs one 3-run home run for the first home run cycle in history pic.twitter.com/xhtWkHAtGb — YankeesMuse (@YankeesMuse) March 29, 2025

Aaron Judge through 4 Innings today: 3 for 4

3 Home Runs

4 Runs

7 RBIs ABSOLUTELY INSANE 👨‍⚖️ https://t.co/8r9aa1HLSs pic.twitter.com/MV21u1b8Dn — MJC Locks (@MJCLocks) March 29, 2025

Aaron Judge might hit 70 this year — Zach (@zg5) March 29, 2025

My condolences to all of the fantasy baseball players who are facing Aaron Judge this week. — Pete Scribner (@ScribSports) March 29, 2025

Even by Aaron Judge's standards, Saturday's performance was phenomenal

The Yankees' captain tallied up four hits, three home runs, and eight RBIs in six at-bats on Saturday. Judge additionally almost became the first player in Major League Baseball history to hit for the home-run cycle. Yankees fans know this very well; this performance is terrifying for the rest of the league. Judge has had the tendency of growing into seasons after reasonably slow starts by his standards.

It's a long season, but this kind of start might indicate that the 32-year-old is gunning to have an unprecedented year in 2025. And there's very little pitchers can do, so long as the other Yankee hitters are viable threats. That was the case on Saturday as new offseason acquisitions Cody Bellinger and Paul Goldscmidt both had their first home runs in pinstripes. Several other players also had outstanding games in this blowout over a Brewers team that expects to be a contender.

Overall, the Yankees have gotten off to a 2-0 start in 2025. That is just what the doctor ordered for a team that has gone through adversity over the past few months with the injuries to Gerrit Cole and Giancarlo Stanton. Aaron Judge understands that, and so does the rest of the roster. That being said, it's important to appreciate the transcendent player that is the Yankees' captain, especially while he is in the middle of his prime.