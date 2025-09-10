It was a rough night at Yankee Stadium, where 12 runs from the Detroit Tigers powered a lopsided win over the New York Yankees, highlighted by a disastrous outing from reliever Fernando Cruz. What began as a close battle ended in frustration, and Cruz’s words afterward reflected the idea that sometimes nights like this happen, but other times you learn and rise again — even if the fans in attendance didn’t share that sentiment.

A tense seventh inning unraveled the moment Cruz took the mound. A leadoff double followed by two walks immediately gave the Tigers control. The noise inside the stadium grew louder as the right-hander battled his command. When a single and another walk followed, boos poured down from the Bronx crowd, their frustration impossible to hide.

The boos intensified as the deficit widened. Cruz suddenly faced a nightmare scenario: bases loaded, no outs. Detroit quickly stretched its lead to 7-2, forcing manager Aaron Boone to summon Mark Leiter Jr. in hopes of damage control. By then, though, both the scoreboard and Cruz’s confidence had already taken a major hit.

After the game, Cruz reflected on the difficult outing with a striking metaphor.

“This is a sport that, as you see, it’s not as easy as it looks. Sometimes you’re on top of the horse. Sometimes you get out of it. So you learn how to go on top again. … You’re never bigger than the game and you always learn from failures,” he said. It was an analogy that he hopes will fuel better performances in the games ahead.

The Yankees reliever has at times been considered a reliable bullpen piece, but Tuesday’s performance underscored just how quickly things can shift. For a team already under scrutiny for relief struggles, the timing and manner of this outing only heightened the pressure.

As the Yankees continue their march through the regular season and the countdown to the finish tightens, the team’s pressure will only increase. Each loss narrows their margin in the standings, and nights like this add to the tension. Cruz’s words suggest he understands the lesson, but for the Yankees, reflection alone won’t be enough — results will be the only thing that matters.