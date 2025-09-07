The New York Yankees have a talented bullpen that has not yet lived up to its pedigree. Despite what has been a tumultuous season for the group, reliever Fernando Cruz believes that they are the best unit in the sport.

Cruz acknowledged that the bullpen has struggled to adapt to their roles, but was still supremely confident in their abilities.

“That’s really hard to do,’’ Cruz told the New York Post following the Yankees' 3-1 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Saturday. “As soon as we flip the switch that we need to go, it’s gonna be scary. … I don’t think there’s a bullpen better than us. If you put the names together, it’s impossible. We just need to come together and identify who needs to pitch [and] when and it’s over. It’s gonna be a short game.”

The Yankees are 21st in bullpen ERA. Devin Williams, Luke Weaver, and others struggled to be consistent early in the season. New additions such as David Bednar and Camilo Doval have provided depth, and Cruz has carved out a unique role as high high-leverage arm with plenty of emotion.

Article Continues Below

“I love it as long as you channel it,” Boone told Gary Phillips of Cruz’s intensity. “A reliever, you can do that a little bit. You can let it out. You can have your hair on fire a little bit. Tougher to do as a starting pitcher, to pitch on the edge like that all the time.

“He loves being a Yankee. He loves his teammates. He loves pitching here in this environment. He wants the ball. And he's been one of my favorite guys that we've had walk through those doors.”

The Yankees are currently 79-63 and own the American League’s top Wild Card spot. They are three games behind the Blue Jays in the AL East standings.