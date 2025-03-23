The New York Yankees are looking for answers as the season begins, due to the injury to Giancarlo Stanton. Stanton is on the injured list, and the Yankees need a hitter to replace him in the lineup. Ben Rice is emerging as that option, per the New York Post.

Rice is looked at as an option to fill the designated hitter role this upcoming season. In 2024, Rice didn't post great numbers. That seems to be changing as the slugger is hitting better this spring. He is hitting at exit velocities that match what Stanton was able to produce, per the outlet.

The Yankees are still waiting to see if Stanton can go at any point in 2025. Stanton's replacement might have the DH role for quite a long time.

One of Rice's teammates, Cody Bellinger, says that he's impressed by what Rice has done this offseason. Rice has been hitting the ball powerfully Bellinger said, per AM New York.

Spring training is coming to an end as Major League Baseball's Opening Day is on March 27. Rice seems to be a likely option for the club's Opening Day roster.

The Yankees need offense in 2025

The Yankees are trying to replace several players this season in the lineup. That includes Gleyber Torres, Anthony Rizzo, Alex Verdugo and of course Juan Soto.

Paul Goldschmidt and Cody Bellinger are two free agent additions assigned to help. There's also top prospect Jasson Dominguez, who is likely to get a lot of opportunities this season. Rice could be another option especially as Stanton is dealing with elbow problems.

In 2024, Rice hit at a .171 batting average in 50 games. He hit seven home runs and batted in 23 runs. Last season was his first season in Major League Baseball.

This offseason, Rice has been beefing up. He has added 10 to 15 pounds of muscle and spent tons of time in the batting cages. That work seems to be paying off.

“It was a personal decision,” Rice said, per the Somerset Patriots social media. “I felt like I had some room to fill out.”

Rice is hitting much better this spring. He's batting at a .278 batting average, with five home runs and nine RBIs. He has 11 hits in 54 at-bats.

New York has been waiting patiently for Rice to bloom. The slugger was drafted by the team in 2021.

The Yankees play the Milwaukee Brewers on Opening Day. On Sunday, the team has a spring training game against the Tampa Bay Rays.