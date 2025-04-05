The New York Yankees (5-2) will leave Saturday's game versus the Pittsburgh Pirates (2-6) with lingering questions about their starting pitching rotation, but their lineup continues to reign supreme. A few days after hitting the most home runs ever through the first four games of the season, the Bronx Bombers muscled their way to another MLB record.

New York hit its 24th and 25th dingers of the year, the highest total through a team's first eight games, per researcher extraordinaire Sarah Langs. One player was responsible for both long balls, and it is someone fans rarely rely on when it comes to offense. A day after projected Hall of Famer Aaron Judge smashed his sixth homer this season, center fielder Trent Grisham commanded attention with his bat.

The two-time Gold Glove winner hit only 71 home runs in 629 games entering this interleague matchup, so few people would have expected him to further solidify the Yankees as the premier power ballclub in the early goings of the 2025 MLB campaign. He notched a solo blast in the third inning to stretch New York's lead to 2-0 and then put his team back on top in the fifth with a three-run round-tripper.

The Yankees now have 24 home runs, most by any team in its first 8 games of a season https://t.co/K5wBFmTx2v — Sarah Langs (@SlangsOnSports) April 5, 2025 Expand Tweet

Yankees swing their way out of trouble

When someone regarded as an automatic out goes yard twice and is batting .500, the lineup as a whole is likely clicking. And that is the case for the Yankees. They continue to quell doubt about the injury-plagued rotation by tearing the cover off the ball. Balance is essential to prevail in October, but New York's offense seems more than capable of shouldering the lion's share of the workload for now.

Grisham's unforeseen slug-a-palooza, along with a three-RBI outing by surging shortstop Anthony Volpe, bailed out the scuffling Marcus Stroman. The two-time All-Star gave up four runs on three hits and walked three batters in four innings against the Pirates. The Yankees have the luxury of exercising some patience, assuming they can remain at or near the top in offensive production.

New York leads Pittsburgh 8-4 in the eighth inning.