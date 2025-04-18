The New York Yankees opened up a four-game series against the Tampa Bay Rays on Thursday night, and it began with a bang for Jazz Chisholm Jr.

Chisholm Jr. blew up at the home plate umpire after he struck out looking against Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Mason Montgomery. Manager Aaron Boone tried to hold the New York Yankees star back, but Chisholm Jr. was still ejected. Both Chisholm Jr. and Aaron Judge had borderline pitches called against them earlier in the game.

Jazz Chisholm was ejected from the game after arguing this strike three call. Thoughts? 🤔pic.twitter.com/8lrMyyOEWA — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) April 18, 2025 Expand Tweet

The Yankees' second baseman isn't afraid to let umpires know his opinion when it comes to close calls. He throws his bat away and walks to first before ball four is called and explodes if it isn't, which is what got him thrown out Thursday. Judge and Co. already built a lead earlier in the game, so Chisholm Jr.'s exit was not a fatal blow as they went on to win 6-3.

The Yankees are one of the teams that are often in the headlines, whether it be because of the new torpedo bats or their big personalities. Boone is one of the league's more expressive managers, and it looks like he has rubbed off on his players.

Chisholm Jr. has made himself at home in New York in his second season, including a bizarre celebration with Yankees coaches. With Giancarlo Stanton out with tendinitis, multiple Yankees, including their 27-year-old star, have picked up the slack. Chisholm Jr. himself has slugged six home runs, trailing only his superstar teammate. The Yankees outfielder is in MVP talks yet again.

While the Bronx Bombers are enjoying their wins in the early part of the season, the Yankees need consistency. Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have been good so far this season. The arms behind them, however, have struggled.

If the Yankees can figure things out in the pitching game, they could go far. One thing is for sure: Jazz Chisholm Jr. isn't going to stop being himself. Even if it gets him ejected.