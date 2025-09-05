The New York Yankees managed to take home an 8-7 victory in their series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday night, but it did come at a cost. Reports that came out after the game revealed that second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr., who had to exit the game prior to the start of the bottom of the fourth inning, had suffered separate injuries to each of his knees. He had to be replaced by Jose Caballero, who did drive in a run with a walk in the fifth.

With the playoffs looming, an injury to one of their key guys has to be a nightmare for the Yankees. Be that as it may, Chisholm, the injured man himself, isn't very concerned regarding the blows he sustained on Thursday.

“We just went to check and see if there was any ligament damages or anything like that, just to make sure they were good and no tears, no crazy stuff going on. We’re good,” Chisholm said after the game, per Greg Joyce of the New York Post.

That is an incredible thing to hear from the Yankees' perspective, as they will be needing Chisholm's power production and hustle if they were to achieve their World Series aspirations.

According to reports, Chisholm hurt his left knee when he collided with Jose Altuve while tagging him out on a stolen base attempt in the third inning. Yankees manager Aaron Boone later revealed that Chisholm's right knee was hurt while fielding a groundball from Astros second baseman Ramon Urias in the second inning.

It was definitely a concern when Chisholm began to walk gingerly and when the Yankees felt as though they had to remove him from the game. But it looks like a day off or two should do the trick for the 27-year-old infielder.

Jazz Chisholm Jr. is a crucial part of the Yankees lineup

Chisholm suffered a poor start to the 2025 season, but ever since he learned not to force it at the plate, he's been very productive for the Yankees. Since returning from the injured list on the third of June, Chisholm has been slashing .264/.353/.532 with 21 home runs and 53 runs batted in. On the year, he has 28 dingers and 70 RBIs while playing solid defense at the keystone, which is good for a total WAR (per Fangraphs) of 4.2.

The Yankees will need Chisholm to be at his best come playoff time; expect them to give him as much rest as is needed for him to get back healthy for the final stretch of the regular season.