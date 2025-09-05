The New York Yankees faced a concerning moment in their series finale against the Houston Astros on Thursday night. Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. left the game with contusions in both knees, injuries the team said occurred on separate plays. His left knee was hurt when it collided with Jose Altuve’s helmet while tagging him out on a stolen base attempt in the third inning. The cause of the right knee injury was not immediately clarified, according to Gary Phillips X post.

Chisholm returned to bat at the top of the fourth inning but appeared to be in visible discomfort against Houston starter Cristian Javier. He watched two fastballs go by without swinging before striking out on a breaking ball. Following that strikeout sequence, the Yankees replaced him at second base with José Caballero to start the bottom half of the inning.

The injury comes at a pivotal time, as Chisholm is chasing a rare milestone. Entering Thursday, he was hitting .242/.339/.499 with 28 home runs, 78 RBIs, and 26 stolen bases. Those numbers have him on the verge of a historic 30/30 season, a feat no Yankee has achieved since Alfonso Soriano accomplished it in consecutive years (2002 and 2003). Bobby Bonds is the only other player in franchise history to reach the mark.

Chisholm’s recent outings have also shown ups and downs. On Wednesday, he struggled against Houston pitching, striking out three times in five plate appearances while putting just one ball in play. However, earlier in the series, he delivered a standout performance by hitting two home runs and stealing a base in the opener. These swings reflect Chisholm’s second-half production, where he has tallied 11 home runs and 16 stolen bases since the All-Star break.

The Yankees were leading the Astros 2-1 in the fifth inning when Chisholm’s exit became official. While the team has a capable replacement in Caballero, Chisholm’s pursuit of history and his steady role in the lineup highlight just how important he is to New York this season.