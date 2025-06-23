The New York Yankees have been attempting to recover from their recent June swoon, and All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. provided some needed levity following his shoeless moment during Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Chisholm cranked a two-out double off of Orioles starter Dean Kremer in the bottom of the second and then scored on a DJ LeMahieu single. Chisholm lost his left shoe between third base and home plate. Then, the 27-year-old endured a small collision with Baltimore catcher Maverick Handley and lost his right shoe in the process.

“I was so sweaty. My socks were wet. Everything had just slipped straight out,” Chisholm said of the moment after the game.

The Nassau native received some help from Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez, who was apparently more than willing to lend a hand after the wardrobe malfunction.

“They say he's the best shoe tier,” Chisholm. “I didn't understand it until he actually did. It took me like a minute to take off my shoes just now.”

Article Continues Below
More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees relief pitcher Devin Williams (38) celebrates with catcher J.C. Escarra (25) after the win over the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
Yankees rumors: New York will target bullpen help at trade deadlineRussell Steinberg ·
New York Yankees relief pitcher Ryan Yarbrough (33) delivers a pitch during the first inning against the Los Angeles Angels at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees pitching staff hit with another IL stintBenjamin Adducchio ·
New York Yankees right fielder Cody Bellinger (35) steals second base as Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Isiah Kiner-Falefa (7) looks for a throw during the first inning at PNC Park.
MLB rumors: Yankees, Giants monitoring Pirates for tradeTroy Finnegan ·
New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) reacts after leaving the game during the seventh inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. Brubaker
Yankees’ Clark Schmidt ‘can’t describe that feeling’ after shutting down OriolesZachary Howell ·
New York Yankees pitcher Clarke Schmidt (36) reacts to the hot weather during the fifth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Yankee Stadium. M
Yankees lose no-hitter 1 batter after Clarke Schmidt’s exitJordan Llanes ·
New York Yankees third baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) and pitcher Luis Gil (81) before the first inning in game four of the 2024 MLB World Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone drops Luis Gil injury timelineJosh Davis ·

Chisholm later smashed an RBI double that gave the Yankees a two-run lead they would not relinquish. Chisholm is hitting .350 with 11 RBIs since returning from a strained right oblique that caused him to miss 28 games earlier this season.

He has raised his average to .242 during this time while providing his signature swagger. Plays such as Sunday’s “shoeless” adventure is quite on brand for a player who prides himself on playing with passion. Teammates took note of the hustle, as well as the circumstances surrounding the game.

“I saw a lot of firsts,” Yankees captain Aaron Judge said. “11:30 game to a guy losing both his shoes. I've seen one cleat kind of running but not both like that. That was awesome.”

“Shoeless” Jazz Chisholm earned a momentary nickname with the help of some enduring intensity. It remains to be seen if the first-place Yankees can continue to roll and make their early June troubles a concern of the past.