The New York Yankees have been attempting to recover from their recent June swoon, and All-Star Jazz Chisholm Jr. provided some needed levity following his shoeless moment during Sunday’s 4-2 win over the Baltimore Orioles.

Chisholm cranked a two-out double off of Orioles starter Dean Kremer in the bottom of the second and then scored on a DJ LeMahieu single. Chisholm lost his left shoe between third base and home plate. Then, the 27-year-old endured a small collision with Baltimore catcher Maverick Handley and lost his right shoe in the process.

“I was so sweaty. My socks were wet. Everything had just slipped straight out,” Chisholm said of the moment after the game.

The Nassau native received some help from Yankees left fielder Jasson Dominguez, who was apparently more than willing to lend a hand after the wardrobe malfunction.

“They say he's the best shoe tier,” Chisholm. “I didn't understand it until he actually did. It took me like a minute to take off my shoes just now.”

Article Continues Below

Chisholm later smashed an RBI double that gave the Yankees a two-run lead they would not relinquish. Chisholm is hitting .350 with 11 RBIs since returning from a strained right oblique that caused him to miss 28 games earlier this season.

He has raised his average to .242 during this time while providing his signature swagger. Plays such as Sunday’s “shoeless” adventure is quite on brand for a player who prides himself on playing with passion. Teammates took note of the hustle, as well as the circumstances surrounding the game.

“I saw a lot of firsts,” Yankees captain Aaron Judge said. “11:30 game to a guy losing both his shoes. I've seen one cleat kind of running but not both like that. That was awesome.”

“Shoeless” Jazz Chisholm earned a momentary nickname with the help of some enduring intensity. It remains to be seen if the first-place Yankees can continue to roll and make their early June troubles a concern of the past.