Over the last decade, the Yankees and the Astros have formed one of the best rivalries in baseball. The two teams absolutely do not like one another and have staged many playoff battles deep into October. Now, tempers tend to flare whenever the two teams meet.

That was no different on Wednesday night, as tensions were high for the men in pinstripes, especially toward the end of the game. In the eighth inning, after reliever Devin Williams gave up the lead in what was a 4-4 tie, both Williams and manager Aaron Boone were ejected from the game for arguing with the umpire.

Aaron Boone and Devin Williams have both been ejected following Williams being pulled after giving up the lead pic.twitter.com/ijs6aXyboU — Talkin’ Baseball (@TalkinBaseball_) September 4, 2025 Expand Tweet

Incredibly, Boone has now been ejected from 45 games as the Yankees manager while only managing 45 total playoff games, according to StatMuse. New York is hoping that second number will rise this fall, as it currently sits comfortably in a wild card spot in the American League despite trailing the Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

The Yankees led Wednesday night's game on the road 4-1 after a Ryan McMahon sacrifice fly in the sixth inning, but a Jeremy Pena home run in the bottom of the sixth flipped the momentum.

When Williams entered the game to start the eighth in a 4-4 tie, New York fans held their breath after all of his struggles this season. Those popped up once again, as the former Milwaukee Brewers star gave up four earned runs in just 2/3 of an inning and there Astros blew the game open.

Even a three-run home run from Cody Bellinger in the top of the ninth was not enough to make it all the way back for the Yankees, who ended up losing the game 8-7. While it isn't the end of the world given where New York is in the standings at this point, with 4.5 games of cushion at the top of the wild card race, Houston is still the kind of team that the Yankees will have to beat in the playoffs.

The two rivals have now split the first two games of the series in Houston and will play the rubber match on Thursday night. After that, the Yankees have back-to-back series against AL division leaders in the Blue Jays and the Detroit Tigers before heading on the road to take on the Boston Red Sox for a three-game set, so fans are going to learn a lot about where the Yankees are in the coming weeks.