New York Yankees pitcher Marcus Stroman has battled injury for most of the season. Stroman has been hobbled by knee pain. The Yankees hurler now says it stems from an ACL tear he suffered several years ago.

In 2015, the pitcher suffered that devastating injury during a Spring Training drill. He was then playing for the Toronto Blue Jays.

“It's something that I try not to put in my head because if you're just thinking about that 24/7, you're not in a good place,” Stroman said Saturday, per the Associated Press.

Stroman is actually scheduled to take the mound on Sunday for the Bronx Bombers, in a game against the Athletics. The pitcher hasn't been able to pitch in a MLB game since April 11.

“I'm someone who definitely needs kind of the intensity to turn it on, so looking forward to kind of getting back out there,” Stroman added.

The Yankees and Athletics play at 1:35 ET. New York has won just five of their last 10 games.

The Yankees are struggling to hold on to a lead in the AL East

The Yankees enter Sunday with just a half-game lead on the Tampa Bay Rays, in the AL East. It wasn't supposed to be like this for the Bronx Bombers, who once again have Aaron Judge swinging away powerfully. New York has simply struggled to find consistent play on the baseball diamond.

New York hopes Stroman can return to form. The Yankees rotation has been banged up quite a bit this year, which is a reason why the team just doesn't look too strong. Gerrit Cole is out for the season, and Luis Gil is dealing with a strain.

Yankees manager Aaron Boone says there are some specific things he needs to see from Stroman.

“He's got to command it. That's the biggest thing, is being where he wants on the plate and having a presence on both sides of the plate – can't just live one side,” Boone said. “What is kind of the shapes of his pitches? (Or) is he crisp?”

Time will tell if Stroman can return to his former self. Last season, the Yankees pitcher posted a 4.31 ERA, with 10 victories.