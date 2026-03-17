The World Baseball Classic Championship is tonight! The United States and Venezuela meet on St. Patrick's Day for all the glory of calling themselves the best team in the world.

Captain Aaron Judge has been a huge part of the success of the team. In his first appearance in the Red, White, and Blue, Judge is living in the moment and feeling the atmosphere of the event. After the win against the Dominican Republic in the semifinals, Judge stated that the WBC atmosphere is better than the World Series.

“It was bigger and better than the World Series,” Judge said, per USA Today's Bob Nightengale. “The passion that these fans have, representing their country, representing some of their favorite players, there’s nothing like it. It gives me chills right now thinking about how special that was.”

Those comments have sparked a debate on social media. Let's take a look at some of the responses. There are those who agree and those who do not.

That’s because the Yankees were getting absolutely demolished😂 https://t.co/d0YOuUn1gw — Andrew (@Dodgersandrewjf) March 16, 2026

Ive said this often that US fans one of the lamest fans of all in terms of stadium atmosphere https://t.co/xgUZ0mPNG6 — fommy 🏳️‍⚧️ (@milehighami) March 16, 2026

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He’s right It’s because as it goes from the LDS to the LCS to the World Series, ticket costs soar and the crowds get increasingly corporate A bunch of finance bros in Patagonia vests don’t make for the best atmosphere https://t.co/oNtB2WZSRA — Danny Abriano (@DannyAbriano) March 16, 2026

The MLB has hit it out of the park with the WBC https://t.co/i0w59lEy81 — Giant Hot Takes (@GiantHotTakes) March 16, 2026

He’s not wrong. There are only a few MLB stadiums that can match the atmosphere of the WBC. That’s not a knock against MLB. It’s just a credit to the WBC https://t.co/0JJaI9ijUI — The Red Stripes Supporter Group (@TheRedStripesSG) March 16, 2026

There are a lot of mixed emotions about this. Judge is loving the energy from the crowds, and he is witnessing fandom he has never seen before. A lot of these players from other countries, like Venezuela, the DR, Japan, Puerto Rico, Italy, they all cheer in different ways and use cultural representation to do so.

The World Baseball Classic has done everything right. It's not as big as the World Cup, and it never will be, but the WBC has turned into one of the best international sporting events out there.