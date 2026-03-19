The New York Yankees remain in focus as Aaron Judge’s return to the lineup headlines the latest developments following his World Baseball Classic run. As the team carefully manages his workload and designated hitter role, his return provides clarity heading into the season.

Judge, the captain of both the Yankees and Team USA, is set to rejoin the lineup after representing his country in the 2026 WBC. The slugger played a significant role during the tournament, providing both power and leadership.

During the World Baseball Classic, the veteran slugger homered on his first swing vs. Brazil and added another key blast against Mexico. However, he went hitless in the championship game against Venezuela as Team USA fell 3–2, finishing with a silver medal.

The Yankees have taken a cautious approach with the reigning back-to-back AL MVP’s workload following a previous elbow issue in late July 2026. As a result, the Yankees plan to use him primarily as a designated hitter as he transitions back into regular action.

MLB.com's Bryan Hoch shared the latest update on X, formerly Twitter, confirming the return of the superstar slugger to the Bronx.

“Aaron Judge will return to the #Yankees lineup tomorrow as the DH.”

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Even by taking the safer route and limiting him to DH, the Yankees’ plan now looks more like precaution than necessity. After Judge uncorked a 95-plus mph laser to throw out Fernando Tatis Jr. in the World Baseball Classic semifinal against the Dominican Republic, his elbow issues increasingly feel like a problem of the past.

The presence of Judge immediately strengthens the lineup. Even in a limited designated hitter role, his bat changes the dynamic of the order.

The Yankees will monitor his progression closely as he builds toward resuming full defensive duties. His return marks an important step following a demanding spring and his World Baseball Classic experience.

As the season approaches, the club expects the three-time AL MVP to anchor the lineup once again.