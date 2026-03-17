The New York Yankees are getting some great news as spring training continues. New York starting pitcher Gerrit Cole is ready to make his spring debut for the team. He will take the mound for the Bronx Bombers against the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday, per Yankees reporter Bryan Hoch.

Cole is scheduled to pitch one inning for the Yankees. The former AL Cy Young winner has been working sessions with the team all spring in preparation for his return. He missed the 2025 season due to Tommy John surgery.

The Yankees pitcher is not expected to be ready for Opening Day. New York has spoken out about letting Cole get plenty of rest before he re-joins the team's rotation.

“Cole’s anticipated return, which could come as soon as the start of June, might be the most important Yankees storyline to watch in 2026. They brought back 24 of 26 players from their run to the AL Division Series, a sign that the front office believes this roster can win a championship,” The Athletic reported.

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Cole finished his last season in Major League Baseball, back in 2024, with a 3.41 ERA. He helped New York reach the World Series, where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers.

In 2025 without Cole, the Yankees took a step back. New York lost an ALDS series to the Toronto Blue Jays. New York's pitchers struggled to stay healthy all season. Yankees fans are hopeful that a healthy Cole can help lift New York back into the 2026 postseason.

The Yankees are in action Tuesday against the Tampa Bay Rays.