In what was viral news around the team, New York Yankees pitcher Cam Schlittler needed security to get rid of a spider, which has led to further updates on the situation. As the Yankees are preparing in spring training for the 2026 season, the team would, in fact, get an interesting response from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA).

After Schlittler posted on X, formerly Twitter, that a “spider was successfully extracted from my locker today. Best security team in the league!” PETA would fire back. According to Chris Kirschner, PETA is “rushing the team humane bug catchers to ensure that any future arachnid guests can be escorted outside safely and compassionately.”

“Spiders have a lot more to fear from us than we do from them, so the least we can do is show them a little kindness and consideration,” PETA Founder Ingrid Newkirk said. “PETA’s humane bug catcher makes relocating spiders a snap—no squishing, screaming, or security detail required—and we hope this useful device brings the Yankees’ pitcher some relief.”

A real update on this: PETA says it is "rushing the team humane bug catchers to ensure that any future arachnid guests can be escorted outside safely and compassionately." “Spiders have a lot more to fear from us than we do from them, so the least we can do is show them a… https://t.co/JfIiKsQbUB pic.twitter.com/Rcx2gY7kxy — Chris Kirschner (@ChrisKirschner) March 17, 2026

Yankees' Cam Schlittler reacts to PETA statement

Schlittler is looking to build off last season, where he made his majors debut for New York, where he started in 14 games, pitching a 2.96 ERA to go along with 84 strikeouts and a 4-3 record. With this viral moment outside of baseball, he would be asked by Gary Phillips about PETA's statement.

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“Spiders are just an ick,” Schlittler said.

“The Yankees pitcher added that he will be brave enough to use the creepy crawly catchers should another need arise,” Phillips wrote on X.

It remains to be seen when the Yankees will get the extractors for spiders and if there will be further information from any of the parties involved.

However, New York is focused on Opening Day as it'll be on Wednesday, March 25, against the San Francisco Giants, looking to improve after finishing with a 94-68 record, putting them second in the AL East. Though they lost in the 2025 ALDS to the Toronto Blue Jays.