After getting upset in a 3-2 loss to the Colorado Rockies in the opener of a three-game series at Coors Field in Denver on Friday, the New York Yankees made sure to hit back hard at the home team.

With Max Fried taking the mound for New York on Saturday, the Yankees easily took care of business to secure their 31st win in the 2025 MLB regular season.

Fried torched Colorado's hitters for 7.1 innings, allowing just an earned run on six hits with a walk issued and seven strikeouts through just 83 pitches. It was an efficient outing from the 31-year-old lefty, who put pen to paper for an eight-year, $218 million contract with the Yankees in December.

And with another win, Fried ensured that his pitching win-loss record so far in his stint with the Yankees is unblemished. To date, Fried is 7-0 with a 1.29 ERA and a 0.93 WHIP across 11 starts. In addition, Fried has just joined an extremely exclusive pitching group after his sterling performance on the mound opposite the Rockies.

“Since the mound was lowered in 1969, two MLB pitchers have had 7+ wins, no losses and an ERA under 1.50 entering Memorial Day. One is the @Yankees' Max Fried this year. The other was Pedro Martínez in 1997 (8-0, 1.17),” OptaSTATS shared in a post on X on Saturday.

Aaron Judge and the Yankees' offense made life on the mound so much easier as well for Fried. Judge put New York on the board first with a solo home run that went 405 feet deep in the first inning. Fried gave up a run in the fourth inning, but that was the only real misstep for him the entire time he was on the hill.

New York then responded with a wild 10-run inning in the fifth inning, as the wheels fell off for the Rockies. Ian Hamilton finished the job after Fried left the mound, as the Yankees' relief pitcher did not allow a run and recorded three strikeouts in the final 1.2 innings of the contest.

Fried and the Yankees improved to 31-20 following the victory against Colorado. New York will look to cap the Rockies series with another win this Sunday, with Will Warren schedule to start for the Bronx Bombers.