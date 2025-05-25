One day after tying Shohei Ohtani for the MLB home run lead, Aaron Judge went deep again, belting his Major League-leading 18th homer of the season. The two-time MVP went yard in the first inning, starting the scoring in what would be a blowout win for the New York Yankees.

Despite having the most home runs in baseball, as well as a preposterous 1.244 OPS, Judge made it clear – as he has many times before – that he’s not interested in discussing personal accomplishments while speaking to reporters after the Yankees’ big 13-1 win over the Colorado Rockies.

Judge was downplaying his remarkably hot start to the season and discussing his teammates when he was asked if his aversion to bragging about his stats originated in his childhood.

“My dad would always give me the quote of, ‘If what you did yesterday still seems big today, then you haven't done anything today,’” Judge replied, per YES Network on X.

Aaron Judge sparks Yankees’ blowout in Colorado

“It doesn't matter what you did yesterday. If you’re still happy about your good game last night then you probably haven’t done anything today. So go to work and try to do something today to help the team win,” Judge added.

That mentality has served the 10th-year veteran well over his career. And the Yankees did well to forget about yesterday as the Rockies snapped New York’s four-game win streak Friday. But the Bombers came out Saturday looking to get back on track and they relentlessly bludgeoned Colorado.

Judge might be the best hitter in baseball but Saturday’s win was truly a team effort. With the game tied 1-1 after four innings, it had the appearance of another close contest. But then the Yankees broke things open with a monster fifth inning.

New York sent 14 batters to the plate and scored 10 runs, giving the team an 11-1 advantage. The Yankees would tack on two more runs to win 13-1. Every starter had a hit in the game as New York racked up 21 total. And every starter other than Jasson Dominguez had at least one RBI and one run scored.

Of course it wasn’t just the offense. Starting pitcher Max Fried was once again masterful, allowing one run on six hits and one walk while striking out seven in 7.1 innings. The Yankees’ ace improved to 7-0 on the season.

As for Judge, it appears he’s enjoying his time in Colorado. The Yankees’ right fielder entered the series with no home runs at Coors Field. Now he has two in two games.