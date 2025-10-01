The New York Yankees are hosting the Boston Red Sox in the first game of the three-game American League Wild Card Series. It was a battle of the aces early in The Bronx, with Garrett Crochet and Max Fried shutting down offenses. Both in their first seasons with their respective clubs. Max Fried is the first Yankee since Mike Mussina to reach this scoreless feat in his pinstripe playoff debut.

“Max Fried is the first pitcher with a scoreless start of 6+ innings in Yankee playoff debut since Mike Mussina in the 2001 ALDS,” Sarah Langs of MLB.com reported.

Fried started strong for the Yankees on Tuesday night, allowing just one hit in the first two innings. The Red Sox did get some base knocks off him later on, but could not scratch a run across. Fried came out in the seventh inning to retire Jarren Duran, ending his day with 6.1 innings pitched, no runs allowed, and six strikeouts.

The Yankees turned it over to the bullpen after the first out of the seventh inning. Luke Weaver did not record an out, issuing a walk and allowing two hits to give the Red Sox the lead. That took Fried out of line for the win.

In his postseason career with the Atlanta Braves, Fried had a wide variance of results. In his 12 starts in October before Tuesday, he has allowed four or more runs five times. But in those starts, he also had six appearances allowing two or fewer runs. Now, it is seven, but it may not have been enough to outlast Garrett Crochet.

The Yankees' offense was dominated by Crochet throughout his start, with Anthony Volpe's solo homer the only blemish through seven innings. Can they get to the bullpen and pull off the comeback win? Or will the Red Sox take Game 1?