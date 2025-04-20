The New York Yankees beat the Tampa Bay Rays on Sunday, 4-0. After a collapse on Saturday handed Tampa a win, the Bombers came out and dominated their division rivals to win the series. Yankees ace Max Fried helped stop the momentum, carrying a no-hitter into the eighth inning, or so he thought.

In the official scorer's estimation, it was "very apparent" Chandler Simpson would have beaten this out if Paul Goldschmidt had handled it cleanly, so it is now a hit. pic.twitter.com/rgAqgdL4Fr — Bryan Hoch ⚾️ (@BryanHoch) April 20, 2025 Expand Tweet

This play in the sixth inning was ruled an error by official scorer Bill Matthews. A Chandler Simpson grounder skipped on Paul Goldschmidt, getting away and allowing the rookie to reach safely. But upon review, it seemed like Fried got off the mound slowly and would not have beaten the speedster to the bag. But it remained an error through the inning.

Fried and the Yankees got through the sixth and seventh without giving up a hit. Second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr made a remarkable play to keep the no-hitter alive in the seventh. Fried came out of the dugout with six outs to go before his first career no-no.

During the television timeout before the bottom of the eighth, the Goldschmidt-Simpson play was corrected to a hit. While Fried did give up a hit almost immediately in the eighth inning, it was still a wild way to lose a no-hitter. The Athletic's Chris Kirschner asked Matthews about the scoring change during the game.

“Rays official scorer Bill Mathews said, ‘I made a decision' when asked why he overturned Chandler Simpson's grounder in the 6th. He took no further questions and stayed silent,” Kirschner said on social media.

The Yankees were also incensed about Aaron Judge getting an apparent home run taken away on a foul ball call. Despite both of those issues, they did win the game 4-0. The Bombers have won six of their last seven games and head to Cleveland for three games starting Monday.