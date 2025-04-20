The New York Yankees took an 8-4 lead into the bottom of the ninth inning Saturday and handed the ball over to new closer Devin Williams. Twenty-two pitches later and the game was tied heading into extra innings. Williams' embarrassing meltdown against the Tampa Bay Rays was the latest misstep for the two-time All-Star. But Yankees’ captain Aaron Judge isn’t concerned.

After the game, the reigning American League MVP addressed Williams' struggles. “We went out and got him for a reason. He's the best closer in the game. We got a long season. This guy's gonna save a lot of ballgames for us and help us out. I'm not worried at all. He knows what he needs to do. He'll go out there. He'll figure it out. Everybody in this room, we want him coming out of the bullpen, especially in a tight game,” Judge said, per the New York Daily News’ Gary Phillips on X.

“That’s who we want on the mound. Nobody in here is worried. He’s gonna get the job done,” he added.

The Yankees need Devin Williams to return to form

Judge may not be worried that Williams blew a four-run lead in the ninth inning but Yankees fans are growing a bit uneasy. After the Rays tied the score and sent the game to extra innings, Jonathan Aranda hit a walk-off two-run home run in the 10th inning off Yoendrys Gomez to give the Rays the 10-8 victory.

After yet another rough outing Williams now has a 9.00 ERA and 2.250 WHIP in eight innings this season, as his Yankees tenure is off to a rocky start.

New York acquired Williams in an offseason trade with the Milwaukee Brewers. The Yankees avoided arbitration by reaching an agreement with the closer on an $8.6 million contract for 2025.

The two-time Trevor Hoffman NL Reliever of the Year is replacing former Yankees closer Clay Holmes, who signed with the New York Mets in free agency over the offseason. Williams is considered a significant upgrade. But his struggles in pinstripes, which began with a shaky Yankees debut performance, have been alarming.

Still, Judge’s vote of confidence should help calm any rising tensions within the locker room. New York took a five-game winning streak into Saturday’s game. Despite the loss, the Yankees still hold a one-game lead over the second-place Toronto Blue Jays in the AL East.

Judge went 3-5 on Saturday with three RBI and a run scored. He’s now slashing a blistering .397/.505/.731. The Yankees wrap up their four-game series with the Rays on Sunday afternoon.