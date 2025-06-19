The New York Yankees are set to get their best reliever back. It's not a secret that the Bronx Bombers are in a tremendous slump right now, having lost six straight games, and seeing their lead in the AL East shrink to just 1.5 games. Aaron Judge and the offense have crashed back down to earth, recently going through a three-game scoreless streak. In addition, this unit has not put up more than three runs over the past seven games.

It's not the end of the world for Aaron Boone's team, but this group can use all the help it can get, even with the pitching. Fortunately, according to Yankees reporter for The Athletic Chris Kirschner, New York is getting some much-needed good news on Thursday. Kirschner confirmed via Boone that star reliever Luke Weaver could be activated tomorrow. The righty has been out since June 1 with a hamstring injury.

The Yankees' bullpen is off to a middling start. While some of that is due to injuries, there are also certain players off to very slow starts on the mound. Weaver is not one of those players. The 31-year-old has picked up from his solid 2024 campaign to be New York's best relief pitcher. Through 24 games, he has a 1.05 ERA, eight saves, and six holds. When Devin Williams struggled early on, Weaver showed he could be the team's closer. Seeing Boone's decision with that spot in the bullpen will be interesting because Williams has found his form since Weaver's absence.

Article Continues Below
More New York Yankees News
New York Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe (11) throws out Los Angeles Angels center fielder Jo Adell (not pictured) on a ground ball during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees’ Anthony Volpe breaks silence on brutal error in loss to AngelsScotty White ·
New York Yankees catcher Ben Rice (22) is tagged out by Los Angeles Angels second baseman Scott Kingery (13) during the second inning at Yankee Stadium.
Yankees reach historic American League low after Angels sweepJosh Davis ·
New York Yankees first baseman Paul Goldschmidt (48) at bat in the second inning against the Kansas City Royals at Kauffman Stadium.
3 Yankees who must be on trade block ahead of 2025 deadlineZachary Howell ·
New York Yankees general manger Brian Cashman before game two of the 2024 MLB World Series at Dodger Stadium.
Brian Cashman gets 100% real about Yankees’ ‘rough patch’Benedetto Vitale ·
Arizona Diamondbacks infielder Eugenio Suarez (28) celebrates after hitting a home run in the fourth inning against the San Diego Padres at Chase Field. Goldschmidt Schlitter
Yankees trade proposal lands Eugenio Suarez from DiamondbacksZachary Howell ·
New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a home run against the Boston Red Sox in the ninth inning at Fenway Park.
Yankees’ Aaron Boone refutes Aaron Judge’s players-only meeting reportMalik Brown ·

Hopefully, Weaver's return gives this roster the morale boost it needs. Because several hungry AL East teams are hot on the Yankees' heels. That includes the Tampa Bay Rays, winners of seven of the past ten, who have claimed the second spot in the division. Right behind them are two teams above .500, the Toronto Blue Jays and the Boston Red Sox. It's a shame that New York cannot look above at the Detroit Tigers for the pennant race right now, but that's the situation this team has put itself in with this slump.

Overall, this roster does need a few upgrades by the trade deadline. The Yankees still have not found a permanent answer at third base and could use another reliever to shore up the bullpen. Weaver's return gives this unit some much-needed stability, but if Devin Williams becomes unreliable again, there needs to be more options on this roster. The Yankees still have all of their goals ahead of them. That said, the way this team's greatest strengths have become its greatest weakness during this slump is eye-opening.