The New York Yankees are enduring their roughest stretch of the 2025 season, and the pressure is building fast. Despite sitting atop the division, a five-game losing streak has stirred concern throughout the Bronx. At the heart of it is Aaron Judge, whose slump has coincided with a sudden collapse from the Yankees offense.

Judge is batting just .125 over his last seven games, recording only three hits in 24 at-bats. While he’s still contributed two home runs and two RBIs during that span, his drop in production has mirrored a larger offensive collapse. The Bronx Bombers have scored just five runs total during the skid, including back-to-back shutouts at the hands of the Los Angeles Angels.

Manager Aaron Boone, however, isn’t panicking. In a video posted by SNY News Yankees Videos on X, formerly known as Twitter, Boone brushed aside questions about the outfielder’s struggles with the following caption attached to the post.

“No one more capable of getting right back on track than him”

Boone’s comments were calm and confident, reiterating that Judge is still in the midst of another MVP-caliber season. The manager emphasized that the boos heard at Yankee Stadium were a result of overall frustration and not aimed solely at the team’s superstar.

The Yankee bats have dropped off considerably in recent days. Prior to this skid, they were one of the most productive lineups in the league. Now, runners are being stranded in scoring position regularly, contact is inconsistent, and home run production has stalled. Judge’s timing may be slightly off, but the offense’s struggles are bigger than just one player.

Fans have started to second-guess the club's lineup management, especially after he gave Judge rest earlier this month. Some argue it broke the rhythm of a hitter who had been in dominant form. Others have suggested lineup shuffles or even leadership changes as solutions. Boone has continued to defend his approach, insisting the team’s core remains solid.

Despite the slump, the club remains 12 games over .500, but their lead is far from secure. The Tampa Bay Rays sit just 2.5 games back, while the Toronto Blue Jays are gaining ground as well. With upcoming series against struggling teams like the Baltimore Orioles and Athletics, the next week presents a crucial opportunity to capitalize. If Judge can find his rhythm again, it could steady a lineup that’s clearly in need of a spark.

Judge’s slump may not last, but the timing couldn’t be worse. The Yankees’ ability to rebound likely depends on how quickly their star finds his rhythm again—and whether Boone’s consistent faith in him is rewarded, as it has been in the past.