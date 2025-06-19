The New York Yankees have hit rock bottom offensively, reaching a historic American League low after being swept at home by the Los Angeles Angels in a 3–2 loss. The defeat extended their losing streak to six games and cemented a shocking stretch of futility that now includes a league-record slump in both scoring and strikeouts.

YES Network’s Maxwell Kravatz took to X (formerly Twitter) via his New York Yankees Stats page to share a staggering stat, offering fans a deeper look into the numbers behind the Bronx Bombers' collapse. Given how hot the team was just a week ago, the tweet reads almost like satire.

“Yankees are the 1st team in American League history to score 7 runs or fewer and strike out 60+ times over a 7-game span”

The stat underscores a dramatic collapse. While the team narrowly avoided a fourth consecutive shutout, managing just two runs on Tuesday, it did little to jolt a lineup entrenched in a prolonged Yankees offensive slump. They had gone scoreless for 30.1 innings before Jazz Chisholm Jr. finally broke through with a solo homer in the second. Cody Bellinger briefly gave them a lead with another blast in the fourth, but Jo Adell’s tying shot in the fifth and a costly Anthony Volpe error in the eighth sealed the sweep for the Angels, capping a brutal stretch for the Bronx Bombers.

Aaron Judge continued to struggle at the plate, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts as his batting average continues to dip. His slump mirrors the wider collapse of a team that, until recently, looked poised to compete for the division.

Injuries haven’t helped. Gerrit Cole is likely sidelined until mid-2026, while Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, Luke Weaver, and Oswaldo Cabrera all remain out. Giancarlo Stanton’s ongoing limitations have further depleted the offense. Meanwhile, the loss of Juan Soto to the Mets in the offseason continues to cast a long shadow over the team’s run production.

Despite their offensive woes, the starting rotation has held its ground. Max Fried and Carlos Rodón have consistently kept games within reach, but without run support, even strong outings have faded into the background. Meanwhile, a bullpen stretched thin by injuries and overuse has faltered in high-leverage moments. Though the Yankees still cling to a 1.5-game lead in the AL East, their problems run far deeper than a temporary cold spell. Questionable management decisions, bloated contracts, and limited roster flexibility have drawn increasing scrutiny. With nearly half the season gone, the urgency is real—the Yankees must respond quickly if they hope to avoid a collapse of historic proportions.