The New York Yankees have hit rock bottom offensively, reaching a historic American League low after being swept at home by the Los Angeles Angels in a 3–2 loss. The defeat extended their losing streak to six games and cemented a shocking stretch of futility that now includes a league-record slump in both scoring and strikeouts.
YES Network's Maxwell Kravatz took to X (formerly Twitter) via his New York Yankees Stats page to share a staggering stat, offering fans a deeper look into the numbers behind the Bronx Bombers' collapse. Given how hot the team was just a week ago, the tweet reads almost like satire.
“Yankees are the 1st team in American League history to score 7 runs or fewer and strike out 60+ times over a 7-game span”
Aaron Judge continued to struggle at the plate, going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts as his batting average continues to dip. His slump mirrors the wider collapse of a team that, until recently, looked poised to compete for the division.
Injuries haven’t helped. Gerrit Cole is likely sidelined until mid-2026, while Luis Gil, Clarke Schmidt, Luke Weaver, and Oswaldo Cabrera all remain out. Giancarlo Stanton’s ongoing limitations have further depleted the offense. Meanwhile, the loss of Juan Soto to the Mets in the offseason continues to cast a long shadow over the team’s run production.