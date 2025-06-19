The New York Yankees have hit rock bottom offensively, reaching a historic American League low after being swept at home by the Los Angeles Angels in a 3–2 loss. The defeat extended their losing streak to six games and cemented a shocking stretch of futility that now includes a league-record slump in both scoring and strikeouts.

YES Network’s Maxwell Kravatz took to X (formerly Twitter) via his New York Yankees Stats page to share a staggering stat, offering fans a deeper look into the numbers behind the Bronx Bombers' collapse. Given how hot the team was just a week ago, the tweet reads almost like satire.

“Yankees are the 1st team in American League history to score 7 runs or fewer and strike out 60+ times over a 7-game span”