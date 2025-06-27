The New York Yankees contain one of the top prospects in baseball. Outfielder Spencer Jones is the team's No. 2 prospect and is close to being called up to the majors.

Early on Friday morning, Jones was promoted from Double-A to Triple-A. He is getting closer to making the call. In 49 games in Double-A this season, Jones batted .274 with a .983 OPS. He smashed 16 home runs and had 32 RBIs, 32 walks, and 10 stolen bases. The former two-way player is strictly an outfielder now and can be a great contributor to the Yankees at some point this season.

The Yankees contain four outfielders on the active roster, and Giancarlo Stanton is back from injury as well. Aaron Judge, Trent Grisham, Cody Bellinger, and Jasson Dominguez make up the outfield.

According to Delilah Bourque of Yankees SI, “Jones is predicted to make his major league debut this year, especially considering the struggles former top prospect Jasson Domínguez has had fielding. However, Domínguez's hitting stats are a bit more consistent than Jones', so he'll likely need more time in Scranton before that dream becomes a reality.”

Aaron Judge was recently nominated for an ESPY. He is going to go down as one of the best Yankees players of all time. A future outfield of Judge, Dominguez, and Jones is a lot to look forward to.

The Yankees are 46-34 and just 0.5 games ahead of the Tampa Bay Rays for the AL East Division. They started off hot but have not had the same level of dominance they had to begin with. If they need to call up Jones in the near future, it would be a great thing for him, but it could mean that the Yankees are struggling to see consistency in left field and the DH spot.

The Yankees take on the Athletics on Friday for the first of a three-game series.