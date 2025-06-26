The New York Yankees are still at the top of the American League East, but their lead is slim. Both New York and the Tampa Bay Rays won their games on Wednesday, but the trajectory of each is different. The Yankees offense is in a free fall, lacking the dominance they started the season with. With the trade deadline looming, Aaron Boone's roster needs an upgrade.

New York lost Gleyber Torres to the Detroit Tigers this offseason, leaving a void at second base. DJ LeMahieu has done what he can since returning from the Yankees' injured list. However, he lacks the offensive pop the team needs. Boone's starting rotation could also use some attention. Max Fried and Carlos Rodon have been good, but the pitchers behind him have struggled.

Boone and Brian Cashman led New York to the World Series last season. However, their performance against the Los Angeles Dodgers showed the Yankees just how far they still have to go. Aaron Judge continues to lead the way for his team, but he could use some more help behind him in the lineup.

New York has the talent necessary to get back to the World Series. However, a key move at the deadline, could give the team the energy boost they need.

Here are three trades that the Yankees could make to catch the league off guard before the deadline.

Atlanta Braves Second Baseman Ozzie Albies

Yankees receive: 2B Ozzie Albies

Braves receive: 2B Roderick Arias, DJ LeMahieu

The Atlanta Braves started the season without Ronald Acuna Jr. and Spencer Strider. Without the two superstars on the field, the Braves struggled to start the season. Even now that they are back, Atlanta has failed to turn their season around so far. Ozzie Albies is one of many players having a down offensive year.

If Albies numbers don't improve, his slashing numbers will all be career-lows. While a lot of his issues at the plate cannot be excused, many of them could be attributed to the additional pressure he was under at the beginning of the season. Since moving down in the order, he has played better.

Albies' exit would be a tough pill to swallow for Atlanta. However, getting one of the Yankees' top prospects in return would be a good way to sell it to the Braves' fanbase. However, this trade requires Atlanta to believe that they are out of the National League playoff picture.

Arizona Diamondbacks Starting Pitcher Zac Gallen

Yankees receive: SP Zac Gallen

Diamondbacks receive: SP Chase Hampton

New York has already expressed interest in Zac Gallen's free agency next winter. Why not trade for him a few months sooner and use the second half of the season to convince him to stay? Despite his struggles in 2025, Gallen is still capable of pitching at an All-Star level. His expiring contract has Arizona worried that he will not re-sign with them in the offseason.

This move sends one of New York's better pitching prospects away, but the pros far outweigh the cons. Pending future health, Boone's rotation next season could feature Gerrit Cole, Fried, Rodon, and Gallen. That foursome would rival the Los Angeles Dodgers' as the best in the league. Pitching in MLB has become an arms race, and this trade helps the Yankees keep up.

In the short term, New York offers a better offense to compliment Gallen despite their rough stretch. Judge and Co. can score runs alongside the best groups in the league. The Diamondbacks could look to move Gallen's contract, and the Yankees could swoop in and steal him from other contenders.

Baltimore Orioles Third Baseman Ramon Urias

Yankees receive: 3B Ramon Urias

Orioles receive: 3B Jesus Rodriguez

This trade nets the Yankees another versatile defensive piece to throw at their problem at second base. Urias is an above average fielder with enough pop at the plate to give Boone confidence putting him in his order. Trades that stay within the AL East are rare, especially between the Orioles and Yankees, though.

Despite Baltimore's belief that they can recover their season, not much has changed. Urias joins a growing list of players that could be moved at the deadline to contenders who want them. The Yankees need him more so to cover their defensive weakness at second, but he would also be an offensive upgrade over LeMahieu.

The trade brings the Orioles Rodriguez, who is a project at third base. However, he has shown in the minor leagues that he could be a solid contributor to any MLB team. Although they would have to wait a while, the move could help the Orioles contend in the long run while the Yankees try to win now.