Aaron Judge made MLB history with an unreal start to the 2025 season that displayed an unparalleled mix of power and batting average. The New York Yankees’ All-Star right fielder is following up last year’s MVP Award-winning season with another remarkable campaign. And Judge could soon add an ESPY Award to his growing list of accolades.

The 2025 ESPY nominations were announced Thursday and Judge is in the running for Best MLB Player, per si.com. He’ll be competing against Los Angeles Dodgers stars Shohei Ohtani and Freddie Freeman as well as Detroit Tigers ace Tarik Skubal.

Judge is one of the most decorated players in baseball, boasting two MVP Awards, four Silver Sluggers, two Hank Aaron Awards, the Roberto Clemente Award, 2022 Player of the Year and 2017 Rookie of the Year honors. But despite all his accomplishments, he’s yet to take home an ESPY Award.

Will Aaron Judge finally win the ESPY for Best MLB Player?

Jun 23, 2025; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge (99) hits a solo home run in the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Great American Ball Park.
Katie Stratman-Imagn Images
Article Continues Below
The Yankees captain has been nominated for the Best MLB Player ESPY three times, losing to Mike Trout in 2018 and to Ohtani in 2022 and 2023. Ohtani has dominated the ESPYs, winning Best MLB Player four years in a row. The reigning NL MVP is tied with Barry Bonds and Albert Pujols for the most wins in the category, which was first awarded in 1993.

Ohtani is following up his magical 50/50 season with another incredible year, as he returns to his two-way dominance for the Dodgers. Shohei has an MLB-best 79 runs scored and leads the National League in home runs (28), OPS (1.018), OPS+ (183) and total bases (196).

Meanwhile, Judge has continued the blistering pace he established in 2024. This season he leads the majors in bWAR (5.8), hits (108), batting average (.361), on-base percentage (.461), slugging percentage (.719), OPS (1.180), OPS+ (226) and total bases (215). The Yankees veteran is tops in the American League with 70 runs scored but he’s now second with 28 home runs, as Cal Raleigh continues his incredible power surge.

After his historic start to the season, Judge hit a bit of a slump in June. He began the month hitting just under .400 but his average has dropped nearly 40 points over the last 23 games. Despite the lull, Judge still has a .950 OPS with 7 home runs and 13 RBI so far this month.

The Yankees have also tailed off in June. The team started the month in command of the division with a 5.5 game lead. But New York has lost nine of the last 13 games, including a six-game losing streak. The Yankees are now clinging to a half-game lead over the Tampa Bay Rays in the AL East.