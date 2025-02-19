Marcus Stroman may not have a clear role in the Yankees’ regular-season rotation, but he’s still getting the ball first in spring training. The right-hander will start Friday’s Grapefruit League opener, despite uncertainty about Stroman's future with the team.

Stroman, who signed a two-year, $37 million deal, has found himself behind Gerrit Cole, Max Fried, Carlos Rodón, Luis Gil, and Clarke Schmidt in the Yankees' pitching hierarchy. This leaves him on the outside looking in for the five-man rotation.

His role remains unclear, which prompted New York to explore potential trade options for the 33-year-old. However, no deal materialized, leaving Stroman in limbo, and a not so smooth arrival to camp.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his role, Stroman has made it clear he won’t settle for a bullpen spot. He reiterated that his intention is to remain a starter, something he emphasized upon his arrival.

“I won't pitch in the bullpen,” Stroman said. “I'm a starter. How many people can stay healthy and do it 30 starts year after year, especially when they said I’d never do that at my size. I’m a starter.”

His firm stance on starting underscores his determination and desire to prove himself, despite the Yankees’ pitching depth. However, with top-tier pitchers like Cole, Fried, Rodón, Gil, and Schmidt ahead of him, Stroman faces an uphill battle.

He will need to show that he can stay healthy and perform at a high level during spring training to even have a chance at securing a spot in the rotation. His performance in these early games may very well determine his fate, whether that’s with the Yankees or elsewhere.

Stroman didn’t pitch in the playoffs during the Yankees’ run to the World Series, but he insisted that not being called upon didn’t bother him. If his role continues to diminish, Stroman could soon find himself out of the Yankees' plans, leaving his MLB future uncertain.