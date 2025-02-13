The New York Yankees have opened up spring training looking to run back their American League title from last season. After losing Juan Soto, they signed starting pitcher Max Fried to a $218 million contract. That created a surplus of starting pitchers in the rotation and could lead to a trade. Amid the trade buzz, Marcus Stroman was a no-show to training camp.

“Marcus Stroman, who took his physical [Tuesday], has been a no-show for workouts the last 2 days & club is not yet certain when he will be on the field,” Newsday's Erik Boland reported. “Technically, according to the CBA, isn’t required to be on field until Feb. 22. Club was informed by his agent before his physical.”

While Stroman has nine days until fines start piling up, his disappearing act is something to note. Considering it was his decision, it is not a surefire sign that a trade is coming. But the Yankees have made the pitcher upset after just one season in The Bronx with the trade buzz.

The Yankees had some of the worst defense in the league last year, which crushed their pitcher's statistics. Stroman is a ground-ball pitcher so an improvement at first and second base should help him. But with two years left on his deal at over $18 million per year, he is primed to be moved.

After Alex Bregman went to the Boston Red Sox, the Yankees' choices to fill their third-base role dwindled. The only great choice left is Nolan Arenado, which would require a trade with the St Louis Cardinals. During their rebuild, the Red Birds need pitchers to eat up innings. If they are willing to take on Stroman's contract in a trade, Arenado could be a Yankee.

Will Stroman report to spring training with the Yankees?