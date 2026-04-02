The New York Yankees have started the season 5-1, and all on the West Coast, facing the Seattle Mariners and San Francisco Giants. The Yankees' pitching has been dominant, giving up just six runs in six games so far.

As the Yankees prepare for their home opener, they have also decided on who will be throwing the first pitch in the game, via an announcement from the team on X, formerly Twitter.

Olympic heroes Jack Hughes and Aerin Frankel will be throwing out the first pitch at the Yankees' home opener. Hughes scored the game-winner for Team USA in the Men's hockey tournament at the Olympics, while Frankel was dominant in between the pipes, coming away with 30 saves in the gold medal game for the women.

Full slate of festivities for our Home Opener! Pregame ceremonies begin on Friday, April 3 at 1:00 PM 🙌 pic.twitter.com/WVWk2NtzHX — New York Yankees (@Yankees) April 1, 2026

Hughes, who is currently playing for the New Jersey Devils, plays on Thursday night at home against the Washington Capitals. The Devils are off on Friday before another home game agaisnt the Montreal Canadiens. He is also a known Yankees fan, as Hughes has become a household name since the Olympics.

Meanwhile, Frankel is playing for the Boston Fleet of the PWHL. They do not take to the ice against until April 7 in Vancouver. Frankel is a native of Chappaqua, New York, and following the success of the women's team at the Olympics, has seen the PWHL reach historic numbers in ticket sales.

The Yankees have been dominant in home openers. They are 82-40-1 all-time in home openers, and have won seven of their last nine games. First pitch against the Miami Marlins is set for 1:35 pm ET.