The New York Yankees are the perfect archetype of a team that everyone loves to hate. A big-market team that has seen a lot of success in years past, is still one of the best teams in the league, and has a rabid fanbase that supports the team no matter what. That's a sure-fire way to put a target on your back that other MLB fans would love to target.

The Yankees players embrace being the villain of the league, too. Cam Schlittler hasn't been with the team for a long time: he just debuted in the majors last season. And yet, Schlittler is already loving the attention that other teams send to his team. After another stellar start for the pitcher, Schlittler said that he enjoys being “hated” by the league just because they're the Yankees, per Gary Phillips.

Schlittler made his debut for the Yankees in 2025 and saw some success. He finished the regular season with a 2.96 ERA in 14 starts and a 4-3 record. However, Schlittler truly made a name for himself in the postseason. In his first playoff start, the Yankees pitcher threw eight scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox with 12 strikeouts and no walks issued. While his second playoff start wasn't as spectacular (four runs allowed, two of which were credited to him, two strikeouts in 6.1 innings), the playoff debut showcased Schlittler's potential.

The sophomore pitcher has been spotless so far this season… literally. The Yankees pitcher shut out the Seattle Mariners in his second start of the season. Schlittler pitched 6.1 innings against Seattle, allowing just two hits and striking out seven batters. Schlittler is yet to allow a run in the 2026 season, also shutting out the San Francisco Giants in his 2026 debut in 5.1 innings while striking out eight batters. The cherry on top? He hasn't walked a batter in the two games he's pitched in as well.

This is obviously unsustainable: Schlittler won't finish the year with a 0.00 ERA. Still, it's an encouraging sign for the Yankees to see their sophomore star start off on the right track.