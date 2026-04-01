The New York Yankees are off to a scorching hot start to the 2026 MLB season. The boys in pinstripes are 4-1 after sweeping the San Francisco Giants and winning last night against the Seattle Mariners. NY heads into Game 3 tonight aiming to win their second consecutive series on the West Coast.

The Yankees have been without Carlos Rodon for the start of the season. He's been dealing with hamstring tightness and is expected to return at some point later this month. Rodon got an update yesterday after throwing, and then on Wednesday, the team received another update ahead of the series finale against the Mariners.

“Carlos Rodón (hamstring) threw again today on flat ground and a bit off the mound. Flying up to NY for the home opener, where the Yankees’ trainers will get a better feel for how he’s doing and when he’ll throw his next side.”

Rodon is an elite southpaw with the ability to rack up a ton of strikeouts. When healthy, he gives the Yankees a deadly rotation that needs to stay healthy. We all know what Gerrit Cole can do when healthy. He is expected back this Summer. Max Fried has dominated the start of this season in two outings already. Cam Schlittler, Will Warren, and Ryan Weathers are off to solid starts as well. The team is going with a 4-man rotation right now, with all the early off days the season brings. NY also has Luis Gil in Triple-A and Clarke Schmidt on the 60-day IL.