Inside the NBA isn’t exactly Broadway, but for a few minutes on Wednesday night, it sure felt like it. Longtime host Ernie Johnson ditched his usual suit for a white powdered wig and colonial-style costume to deliver a rousing rendition of “My Shot” from Lin-Manuel Miranda’s Hamilton, per X. No one asked for it, no one saw it coming, and yet somehow, it was perfect.

The performance dropped in the middle of TNT’s playoff coverage, catching even his co-hosts off guard. Shaquille O’Neal, Charles Barkley, and Kenny Smith watched in awe as Johnson embraced the moment like a seasoned musical theater vet. Shaq, no stranger to spitting a verse or two himself, could hardly believe it. He praised Johnson’s rhythm and breath control, joking that the man might be up for a Grammy if the whole ESPN transition doesn’t pan out.

It’s moments like these that define Inside the NBA—a show that’s long blended basketball coverage with unscripted magic. One night, they’re debating stats; the next, they’re watching Ernie Johnson rap about revolution with the gusto of a man who’s been waiting years for his Broadway debut.

A shot taken—and nailed

“My Shot” isn’t your average karaoke number. Written by Lin-Manuel Miranda and famously known as one of Hamilton’s lyrical heavyweights, the song reportedly took Miranda over a year to perfect. That didn’t seem to faze Johnson, who dove into the rapid-fire verses with an earnestness that was equal parts hilarious and impressive.

And while it’s unclear why exactly he chose to perform the song—maybe a playoff metaphor, maybe just a bucket-list moment—the result was a performance that will live in Inside the NBA lore. With the show moving to ESPN next season, perhaps this was Ernie Johnson’s way of reminding viewers that he’s not throwing away his shot… at musical greatness.