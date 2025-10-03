The New York Yankees beat the Boston Red Sox 4-0 on Thursday to advance to the American League Division Series. Cam Schlittler was the story for the Bombers, hurling a historic start to stifle the Boston offense. But one defensive play in the eighth inning stuck out as the play of the night in Game 3. Yankees third baseman Ryan McMahon reacts to his Derek Jeter-esque catch that helped end the series.

Ryan McMahon unlocked his inner Derek Jeter 🙌 pic.twitter.com/8U8hFoLHPv — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) October 3, 2025 Expand Tweet

“I was just chasing it down, all of a sudden I was going over the rail. Just glad to get the catch, get the out for Cam [Schlittler]. He was rolling, so I just wanted to keep his momentum going,” McMahon told YES Network's Meredith Marakovits.

McMahon went tumbling over the Red Sox's dugout railing for the second out of the eighth inning. Schlittler just needed one more pitch, a grounder to Anthony Volpe, to get out of the eighth and finish his outing. Marakovits asked McMahon how the dugout reacted when he got back, helping the rookie finish an electric start.

“They were fired up, which I appreciate,” McMahon said. “We're all out there, we're locked in, we're doing everything we can. Just to make a play like that, it feels pretty cool to get an out and eventually win the ball game.”

The Yankees now advance to the American League Division Series to face the Toronto Blue Jays. McMahon will be trusted as a stellar defensive third baseman throughout their October run. He was asked whether or not he was hurt after the diving play.

“I didn't feel anything. Just kept rolling with the adrenaline, popped back up, and was excited to make the play.” “We'll see tomorrow. We'll see when it wears off.”

The Yankees are now the first team to lose Game 1 and win the Wild Card Series. They begin the ALDS on Saturday in Toronto.